Gov. Matt Bevin Comes To Muhlenberg County Today

Governor Matt Bevin will be in Muhlenberg County today. Bevin will be visiting newly announced opportunity zones.

The Kentucky opportunity zone initiative gives rural and urban areas opportunities to grow their economies, community development and more.

The US Department of the Treasury certified 144 opportunity zones in 84 counties in Kentucky under a program in the tax cuts and jobs act of 2017.

The program aims to encourage long term investment in low income urban and rural communities nationwide.