Downtown Festival Brings Music and Philanthropy Together in SoKY

Ten years. Two stages. Over one hundred bands. When it comes to the Bowling Green music scene, Tidball's Live on the Lot is an institution. And an invitation to attend is one no one can pass up.

“We just started out as basically as a Relay for Life benefit and moved part of it outside, started a little bit earlier. We decided to keep it going and it’s gotten bigger and bigger.” says Brian Tidball, co-owner of Tidball’s.

With three days of music, the artist lineup is big enough to rival any regional music festival.

"I know a lot of people that play music and they’re like that’s a big deal to get asked to play. There’s only x amount of time and when Jarvis called and asked us if we’d play, I mean it was just like yeah we’d love playing. That’s like one of the biggest gigs in BG." says Clay Powell of Fat Box about being asked to play the event.

Live on the Lot has grown over the past ten years into an experience all its own. Even veterans to the Tidball’s stage notice the differences with this annual event.

“That’s a whole different experience then like any other day at Tidball’s cause you got a huge crowd and that’s probably the biggest crowd we play to. And that affects you as a person and a musician.” says Collin Hancock who will be playing this year’s Live on the Lot with his band Sugadaisy.

But it’s not only familiar faces to the festival that grace its stages. The 2018 Live on the Lot lineup includes some new faces like this year's only hip hop artist, The Vinci, who goes into Saturday night with one goal in mind.

"It's pretty awesome. I’ve been watching it for probably for about a couple of years so I made it a goal last year. I was like I’m going to be on that next year and I’m ready to prove a point." says The Vinci, a Live on the Lot newcomer.

To kick off this incredible week of music, Tidball’s partnered with Yellowberri to host informal jam session with all of the artists performing at Live on the Lot.

“People who usually don’t get to play together, play together. They all contribute to the scene so we wanted to give them a space where we can all develop and basically show what Bowling Green has to offer.” says David Downing of Yellowberri about what they partnered with Tidball’s for the mingle.

With music as it’s focus, Javis and Tidball continue to grow this event as a way to give back to the community they love. From Relay for Life to Juju Night, philanthropy has always been important. And the impact Juju made on Tidball’s will last a lifetime.

“I told someone the other day she was a philanthropist and really didn’t even know it. The way this young lady lived her life is inspiring and all these things she wanted to be done, we want to help fulfill those; be a part of the example she set. We want to follow that example.” says Brain Jarvis, so-owner of Tidball’s, about Juju’s impact.

To continue making a difference in the fight against childhood cancer, Tidball’s invites you to support Alex’s lemonade stand and join the donor registry to save a life. All at this year’s Live on the Lot.

“Just the happiness and positivity that just permeates from that building is like something unlike anything I’ve ever seen anywhere honestly. It’s just kind of the culmination yearly, the two times that it happens, of just all the best things going on in town.” says Zach Lindsey, member of The Josephines.

For more information on Live on the Lot, visit tidballs.com.