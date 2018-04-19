Annual Taste Of Bowling Green is Tonight - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Annual Taste Of Bowling Green is Tonight

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

Over 50 food, alcohol and beverage vendors will be at the Sloan Convention Center for the Annual Taste of Bowling Green, benefiting the Dream Factory starting at 7 p.m.

There will be food samples, door prizes, a silent auction, and of course live music! From Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke!

The Taste of Bowling Green typically brings in enough funds to sponsor 4 to 12 dreams for the Dream Factory of Bowling Green Local Chapter.

Tickets are $45 at the door and be sure to come by and say hi to WNKY if you see us! We are proud media sponsors of the event.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.