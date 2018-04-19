Annual Taste Of Bowling Green is Tonight

Over 50 food, alcohol and beverage vendors will be at the Sloan Convention Center for the Annual Taste of Bowling Green, benefiting the Dream Factory starting at 7 p.m.

There will be food samples, door prizes, a silent auction, and of course live music! From Tyrone Dunn and Kinfoke!

The Taste of Bowling Green typically brings in enough funds to sponsor 4 to 12 dreams for the Dream Factory of Bowling Green Local Chapter.

Tickets are $45 at the door and be sure to come by and say hi to WNKY if you see us! We are proud media sponsors of the event.