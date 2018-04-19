Annual Earth Day Festival at WKU

The Annual Earth Day festival is underway on Western Kentucky University's campus. The festival is a celebration of the planet and sustainability. Featuring informational booths, demonstrations, art, activities and local vendors.

WKU students and community members will also share their sustainability stories, efforts, projects and programs. This is all happening until 2 p.m. in Centennial Mall on campus, a free event and open to the public.

WKU President Timothy Caboni is scheduled to attend.

