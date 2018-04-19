Annual Earth Day Festival at WKU - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Annual Earth Day Festival at WKU

Posted: Updated:
Bowling Green, KY -

The Annual Earth Day festival is underway on Western Kentucky University's campus. The festival is a celebration of the planet and sustainability. Featuring informational booths, demonstrations, art, activities and local vendors. 

WKU students and community members will also share their sustainability stories, efforts, projects and programs. This is all happening until 2 p.m. in Centennial Mall on campus, a free event and open to the public. 

WKU President Timothy Caboni is scheduled to attend.
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.