KY High School To Perform In Macy's Parade

A Kentucky high school band has announced that they will be playing in the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, a spectacle everyone looks forward to seeing every year. Madison Central High School in Richmond will perform in the parade for the first time in their history. Hundreds of high school bands vie for this prestigious honor every year, but only nine were selected for the 2019 parade. The students thought they were being called for a meeting to discuss their show plans for next season, only to be surprised by the announcement. Madison Central has won the Class 5A State Championship three out of the last four years, according to their website.