Brian Privett to Fill Opening for Circuit Court Judge

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has appointed Brian Privett to fill an opening for Circuit Court Judge for Scott, Woodford and Bourbon counties. Privett, of Paris, will serve until the position is filled by the November elections.

He is a graduate of the University of Louisville's Brandeis School of Law. A release from the governor's office says he has practiced civil litigation, property, wills and estates, family law, criminal defense and other areas. He has served as Assistant County Attorney in Bourbon and Harrison counties and as an Assistant Commonwealth's attorney.

