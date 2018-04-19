Bowling Green Photo Contest

Living in Bowling Green and the Warren County area, we all know how beautiful the scenery and buildings can be. Well now, there is an opportunity to capture this beauty and get rewarded for it! The city of Bowling Green is hosting a photo contest to celebrate our wonderful community. This contest is open to all ages - the only criteria is that the photo must be taken in Bowling Green or Warren County. There will be four winners, each taking home a gift card to B&H Photo and Video. There will be one overall winner, as voted by the people, and three winners as voted by judges. The winners will see their images posted online and in City Hall itself. The contest is open until April 30th, and you can submit your images online at bgky.org.