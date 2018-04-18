WKU Dean Comments on Budget Cuts - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Yesterday we had a story for you about how WKU students are responding to the announcement of a new $16 million dollar budget cut, but today WNKY had a chance to speak with the Dean of the College of Arts and Letters about his thoughts on the second wave of cuts.

One of the biggest takeaways from this additional budget cut is the fact that the final decision of what gets eliminated will come down to the recommendations of WKU Deans and Division Heads as opposed to a separate budget council.

Snyder says he expects the full impact of the cuts to be felt as soon as the fall semester.

