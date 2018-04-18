Eighth Annual Walk to Raise Awareness for Child Abuse in Logan County

For the eighth consecutive year, Logan County residents took a break out of their work day to raise awareness for victims of child abuse.

The Logan County child abuse walk happened this morning near the old courthouse in Russellville. More than 150 people attended. Blue ribbons were placed on fences and gates along the walk route, symbolizing the bruises that abuse victims receive. Organizers say there were 392 reported cases of child abuse in Logan County just last year.

Organizers also stressed the importance of foster parenting. In 17 counties throughout South Central Kentucky, there are 1004 children in foster care.

