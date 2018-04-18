WKU Literacy Center Remembers Former First Lady Barbara Bush

Barbara Bush was the matriarch of an American political dynasty. The wife of the 41st president, mother of the 43rd, and a champion of literacy.

Here in Bowling Green Dr. Pamela Petty, the director of Western Kentucky University's Literacy Center, says Bush devoted so much of her time to advancing literacy in the U.S. Bush raised millions of dollars for family literacy through her foundation, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, which was founded in 1989. Bush believed every American should have the chance to learn to read and write, a mission Dr. Petty is attempting to accomplish on a daily basis.

Children and parents in all 50 states have benefited from the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

