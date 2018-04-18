114 Marijuana Plants Seized From Hart County Home

A Hart County man was growing a lot of plants, but not the kind you would expect... 114 marijuana plants were seized from his home.

A stolen utility trailer from Green County led to an investigation at the home.

During the investigation a search warrant was obtained for the residence.

Inside the home in the two thousand block of Liberty Schoolhouse Road, Deputies found something they weren't expecting, over 100 marijuana plants.

"I can't say I'm surprised about it to be honest. It's a pretty common thing around here I suppose. Whether it's legal or not is up for debate, still not surprising." says Alan Smith, a local resident.

Inside Hart County deputies discovered the plants, grow lights, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and a stolen commercial size ice maker.

28-year-old, Thomas Poynter, was arrested on multiple charges including cultivating in marijuana.

35-year-old, Jason Ray Luke, was also arrested for receiving stolen property.

"I think it's good that they got caught. I think anybody that has it should be caught. Also a lot of these drugs up around in this area. They are flourishing." says Martha Resch, another area resident.

Hart County Sheriff, Boston Hensley, says this isn't the first time Thomas Pointer has been in trouble with the law.

"Thomas Pointer is no stranger to the court systems with multiple charges from burglary, theft, drug possession, and probation violations over the past several years." says Sheriff Hensley.

Pointer and Luke were both taken to the Hart County Jail.