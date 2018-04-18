Bowling Green Ranked 20th Best City in U.S. to Start a Business

According to a study by WalletHub, Bowling Green is one of the top 20 best cities in the United States to start a small business.

In order to determine the list, WalletHub compared over 1, 200 cities across three key dimensions: business environment, access to resources, and business costs.

Those cities all had a population between 25,000 and 100,000.

From there, they evaluated the cities on 18 related categories and calculated the averages, landing Bowling Green in rank #20.

Phillip Carter, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for The Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce says this ranking is just the beginning of what’s to come,

“A vital part of our success is to build a business environment that breeds entrepreneurship and that’s exactly what we’re trying to foster. As one of the states fastest growing cities, Bowling Green is home to several companies starting, expanding, and even choosing to relocate to our area.”

To view WalletHub’s study click here.