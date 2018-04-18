Former KY Bank Executive Sentenced for Defrauding a Bank of More - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Former KY Bank Executive Sentenced for Defrauding a Bank of More Than $1 Million

Boyd County, KY -

A former Kentucky bank executive is sentenced to upward of four years in prison for allegedly defrauding a bank of more than a $1,000,000.

The Independent reports 52 year old Martin Ross pleaded guilty in December after being accused of inventing fake costumers and processing loans to those accounts at Town Square Bank. Records show he supplied some of those fake accounts with detailed identities even going as far as creating fictitious tax returns and credit reports.

Ross is required to pay back all the money owed and undergo a period of supervised release following his sentence.

