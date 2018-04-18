BGIS Superintendent Reacts to KY Commissioner of Education's Res - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

BGIS Superintendent Reacts to KY Commissioner of Education's Resignation

Tuesday evening, the Kentucky Board of Education voted to amend Dr. Stephen Pruitt's contract as the Commissioner of Education. The board met for four hours Tuesday behind closed doors, once they emerged, members announced that Pruitt would resign.

Superintendent Gary Fields re-tweeted the news, and voiced his own thoughts on the subject saying "A sad day for education in the state of Kentucky and for a leader like Dr. Stephen Pruitt. What has happened to common sense and decency in the government? We should all be ashamed of the poor example we set for the kids who look up to us."

The Kentucky School Board meeting came just one day after Governor Matt Bevin appointed seven new members to the board, which means that all 12 members are now Bevin appointees.

