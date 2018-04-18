Hart County Police Investigation Leads to Drug Arrest

114 marijuana plants, grow lights, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and stolen property were seized Tuesday in Hart County.

One of the items Hart County Deputies recovered was a 16-foot utility trailer that had been stolen from Green County, and during their investigation police obtained and executed a search warrant for an address on Liberty Schoolhouse Road in Hardyville.

The warrant and search led to the arrest of 28-year-old Thomas Poynter who is facing a slew of drug related charges. Including cultivation of marijuana, 5 plants or more. Along with Poynter, 35-year-old Jason Luke was also charged with receiving stolen property.

Both Poynter and Luke are currently in the Hart County Jail.