CIA Director Met North Korean Leader

President Trump hinted at it Tuesday afternoon and confirmed it on twitter this morning, CIA Director Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

The meeting was to lay the groundwork for a face to face summit between the North Korean leader and President Trump later this year.

The President said five summit locations were under consideration. The two most likely are a neutral spot in the demilitarized zone separating the North and South, or on a US Navy vessel off the Korean peninsula.

Lawmakers were not notified of Pompeo's North Korean trip, and he was vague about what's being done to get ready for the summit during his senate confirmation hearing last week.

Pompeo's confirmation as Secretary of State isn't guaranteed. With at least two republican Senators saying they do not support his nomination.

The White House says President Trump and Kim Jong Un have not yet spoken to each other.