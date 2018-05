According to a new study, our state ranks near the bottom of the list for the greenest states in the country.

Kentucky is the 48th greenest state according to the personal finance website, wallet-hub. The rankings are based on environmental quality, eco-friendly behaviors and climate change contribution.

While Kentucky sits 48, Louisiana is ranked at 49 and West Virginia is the least greenest state in the country.

Vermont ranked number one, followed by Oregon and Massachusetts.