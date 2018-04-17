State Health Department Recommending Hepatitis-A Vaccinations fo - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

State Health Department Recommending Hepatitis-A Vaccinations for Six Counties

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending Hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.

Acting Commissioner Jeffrey Howard says Hepatitis A is preventable by vaccine.

The affected counties are Jefferson, Bullitt, Hardin, Greenup, Carter and Boyd. The department says 214 cases have been reported in the Jefferson County area, while the other counties each have reported five or more cases. The total number of cases associated with the outbreak is 311, and one death has been reported.

The Hepatitis A vaccine is available at local pharmacies and health care providers.

