Distracted Driver Sentenced in Fatal Crash Case - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Distracted Driver Sentenced in Fatal Crash Case

Posted: Updated:
Boone County, KY -

A driver who admitted using her cellphone when she struck and killed two toddlers and their grandfather in Boone County has been sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison.

Jessica Hood is accused of killing 49-year-old Charles Napier and his twin 13-month-old grandchildren as he pulled them in a wagon in Florence.

Hood pleaded guilty last month to manslaughter and assault in the 2015 crash that also injured the toddlers' mother and another child. She told the court she was looking at her cellphone while trying to plug in an auxiliary cord and change the music player from a CD to her cellphone.

Hood apologized in court, saying she wished she could take back her actions.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.