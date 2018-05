A traffic alert to tell you about tonight near the WKU campus.

Due to construction in front of Hilltopper Hall, College Heights Boulevard will be closed to traffic nightly from 5pm to 10pm beginning tonight until Friday. Downhill traffic will detour onto Colonnade Drive. Schneider lot will remain open during the closure. Uphill traffic will detour down Avenue of Champions.

The road closure will also affect the white line and green line transit routes.