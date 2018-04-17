BGPD Seeking Info on Wanted Robber

Tonight, police in Bowling Green are asking for your help finding this man.

Investigators say 18-year-old Jimmy D. Morris is responsible for a robbery at the Hucks on New Bond Way this past January. Police say he and another man entered the store with a rifle, grabbed the cash register and fled. Police have arrested the other man, Terrell Smith, but they continue searching for Morris.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Bowling Green Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 781-clue.