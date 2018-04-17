WKU Announces Additional Budget Cuts

Towards the end of February WKU President Timothy Caboni announced a phase of budget cuts that eliminated 119 full-time positions across the university in response to a $15 million deficit.

Last night, President Caboni sent out email detailing that a second round of cuts is set to take place, this time with a $16 million dollar deficit decrease in store. Which has some students worried about the long-term effects on academics at Western.

According to the email the Budget Council will not be involved with these cuts, but rather the deans and division heads will make their own recommendations as to how they want to manage the specific reductions in their departments.

Caboni went on to say in the email that they plan to avoid across the board cuts this time around, if possible.

