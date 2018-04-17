City of Bowling Green to Host Meeting on Streetscape Plan - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

City of Bowling Green to Host Meeting on Streetscape Plan

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

The city of Bowling Green will host a public meeting on Monday, April 23rd, to present an update on the downtown square streetscape plan.

The final design, which is near completion, will reveal improvements to State and College Streets, Morris Alley, Capitol Alley, and the Greenway between Fountain Square Park and Circus Square Park.

Construction is proposed to begin this fall. 

This drop-in meeting is scheduled between 4 pm and 7 pm at the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Conference Center located at 801 Center Street.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.