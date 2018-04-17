City of Bowling Green to Host Meeting on Streetscape Plan

The city of Bowling Green will host a public meeting on Monday, April 23rd, to present an update on the downtown square streetscape plan.

The final design, which is near completion, will reveal improvements to State and College Streets, Morris Alley, Capitol Alley, and the Greenway between Fountain Square Park and Circus Square Park.

Construction is proposed to begin this fall.

This drop-in meeting is scheduled between 4 pm and 7 pm at the Bowling Green Municipal Utilities Conference Center located at 801 Center Street.