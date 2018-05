Police in Glasgow are asking residents for unwanted and old medications.

The Glasgow Police Department will host a drug take back event at the Walmart Supercenter in Glasgow on Saturday, April 28. The medication, along with the container, will be destroyed in a manner that makes it impossible to re-use. Liquid medications and sharp items, such as syringes will not be accepted.

The event will take place at the main entrance from 10 am until 2 pm.