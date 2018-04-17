Bevin Apologizes Again for Friday's Remarks

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin held a press conference Tuesday morning to reflect on accomplishments of the Kentucky education and workforce development cabinet.

Bevin again clarified comments he made about children left home alone last Friday when teachers rallied in Frankfort. On that day, he said children were sexually abused because they were left home alone while teachers rallied to ask lawmakers to override his vetoes. Bevin's explosive comments were part of his statement criticizing teachers for leaving work to protest at the capitol. More than 30 school districts closed Friday.

This morning, Bevin also named Don Parkinson - secretary of the tourism, arts and heritage cabinet - as the Interim Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Secretary. Former Secretary Hal Heiner resigned Monday to accept an appointment to the Kentucky Board of Education.