Honoring Local Volunteer Fire Fighters During National Volunteer Week

April 15th-21st is National Volunteer Week and WNKY wants to highlight the important members in community not only volunteering, but put their life on the line doing so.

The Gott Volunteer Fire Department is made up of one chief and thirty-one volunteer fire fighters, getting paid nothing to go on over three-hundred runs per year—nights, weekends, holidays, whenever the call comes in.

“It takes a special person to dedicate that time,” Gott Fire Chief Jason Duckett says, “every time they’re here, they’ve left their home. Christmas morning, Thanksgiving, while their family is out celebrating birthdays and holidays, a lot of the times we’re making runs,”

And still carrying on careers in paying fields,

“I guess you could say we run this as a family department—wives, children, they’re always welcome. There will be a lot of times we’re training here at nights and the wives will be down here meeting and the kids will be down here playing.”

In addition to those long nights training, to qualify to make fire-runs as a volunteer they have to go through around five months in the Fire Academy, consisting of two days a week and two Saturdays a month—a full-day of class—training, to protect.

While the volunteers don’t get paid for they’re service, they say it’s worth something. It’s worth saving a life.

“You can go to any fire department and the guys that have been there five years or longer, the reason why they’re still there is because of their heart,” Chief Duckett says, “They’ve got the heart to protect their community and they take the good runs with the bad runs.”

Getting ready for the next call, a never-ending duty, one they do proudly from within their heart.

“It’s strictly volunteer, so when the call comes in it’s up to whoever wants to wake up at two a.m. and come down here,” and with that, Chief Duckett tells us, “Gott is very fortunate.”