Grandmother Accused of Murder on Nationwide Manhunt

A Minnesota grandmother accused of murder in two states is the focus of a nationwide search.

Police believe 56 year old, Lois Riess killed her husband and then killed a Florida woman who looked like her so she could steal her identity. Investigators believe Riess is now in Texas and fear she could kill again.

Police in Florida say Lois Riess was at this Fort Meyers Brewery on April 5th. They say surveillance video from inside shows Riess befriending her alleged victim, 59 year old Pamela Hutchinson. Four days later, police found Hutchinson dead in her Florida condo. Carmine Marceno is with the local sheriff's office.

Police believe Riess quickly assumed Hutchinson's identity, stealing her credit cards and driver's license and fleeing in her white Acura.

Police have been looking for Riess since late March when they discovered her husband, David Riess, dead of multiple gunshot wounds in the couple's rural Minnesota home. Missing were Mr. Riess's white Cadillac Escalade and $11,000 illegally transferred from his bank accounts.

From Minnesota, Riess allegedly drove to Iowa, stopping at different casinos, before continuing on to Fort Meyers. Police say she was most recently spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas where investigators fear she could cross the border into Mexico.

Police say Riess has a history of gambling problems. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune says court records reveal Riess had been accused of stealing more than $78,000 from her disabled sister and spent thousands of it at casinos.