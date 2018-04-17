Kentucky Teachers Wear Black To Protest Bevin

Some Seneca High School teachers and students all sported black yesterday -- in light of Governor Matt Bevin's Friday comments that children were being sexually assaulted while teachers were rallying at the capitol. The "black out" started in another part of Kentucky and caught on with schools across the state. Some Seneca High School teachers felt the governor's apology was not sincere. This comes after Governor Matt Bevin remarked that teachers who protested at the capitol left students vulnerable. After Bevin said he guarantees a child somewhere was sexually assaulted while teachers were in Frankfort. He issued a 4-minute apology in a video a few days after. Now, many are livid with his previous comments and are retaliating with efforts like the "black out” which has spread like wildfire.