State Tax Bill Increases Cigarette Tax

If you're a frequent smoker of cigarettes, you might find yourself paying a little more for a pack of smokes very soon.

With the passing of the new state tax bill on Friday there will now be a fifty cent tax increase on cigarettes raising the current tax from sixty cents to $1.10. The extra tax money raised from this increase is expected to go toward further funding for education in response to the teacher protests that have been taking place over the last several weeks.

A local tobacco shop employee doesn't feel like this minor tax hike will have any major impact on people buying cigarettes.

The bill does not include a tax increase on other tobacco products or electronic cigarettes.