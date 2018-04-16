Very First Dog Friendly Cafe Opens In New York!

At Boris & Horton in New York City the seats and treats are not just for humans.

Co-owner Logan Mikhly says she followed strict rules and regulations by the health department to open New York's very first dog-friendly cafe.

Food is prepared in an area completely separate from the playroom.

This set up is similar to other cafés that have opened their doors to pets. Cat cafés originated in Asia and have been popping up across the U.S., including in Utah, Texas, and Virginia. Homeless cats live at the locations and wait to be adopted by visitors. The first café for dogs opened in Los Angeles in 2016 with the same concept.

At Boris & Horton, the policy is B.Y.O.D. - bring your own dog. But you'll find plenty of people who are here without a pet, just to enjoy the atmosphere.The coffee shop is such a hit, the company plans to expand.

For dogs and dog lovers everywhere, that's something to bark about!