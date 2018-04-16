Special Olympics Held in Scottsville - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Special Olympics Held in Scottsville

Scottsville, KY -

On Saturday in Allen County, the Center for Courageous Kids, along with the County Special Olympics, welcomed athletes from all over the region.

The centers camp is a not-for-profit medical camping facility located on a 168 acre farm in Scottsville. Its mission is to instill inspiration and empowerment while enhancing the lives of children with serious illness.

The special Olympic competitors took part in a swim meet from 9 a.m. to noon and afterward the athletes, families, and spectators had the chance to relax and participate in the Center for Courageous Kids camp program activities. 
 

