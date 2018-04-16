Special Olympics Held in Scottsville

On Saturday in Allen County, the Center for Courageous Kids, along with the County Special Olympics, welcomed athletes from all over the region.

The centers camp is a not-for-profit medical camping facility located on a 168 acre farm in Scottsville. Its mission is to instill inspiration and empowerment while enhancing the lives of children with serious illness.

The special Olympic competitors took part in a swim meet from 9 a.m. to noon and afterward the athletes, families, and spectators had the chance to relax and participate in the Center for Courageous Kids camp program activities.

