New Fire Hall Being Built in Auburn

The small community of Auburn is making some big changes for the local fire department.

And the Superintendent leading the charge really feels this is what the community needs.

What was once a Chevy Car Dealership and Post Office is now in the works to becoming a new Fire Station.

If you drive by the building on East Main Street and Caldwell, you can see work is already underway on this project.

The building was being used for storage as it slowly become decadent.

Now, the building is being renovated with new sheet metal on the outside, a workout room, office space and the interior is being repainted.

There will also be new large windows cased with aluminum.

This all comes from a Community Development Block Grant the city received 9 months ago for 500,000 dollars.

That was from the Department of Local Government for this 950,000 dollar project.

We spoke to the Superintendent of the project, Roger Cropper.

He tells us this effort is going to really benefit the city greatly.

Cropper also says the new renovations will allow more space on the back lot for firetrucks.

This will then cut down their truck response times for getting to fires.