Prison Riot Kills Inmates Sunday Night

Seven inmates were killed and 17 injured following an incident at Lee Correctional in South Carolina, Sunday night .The South Carolina Department of Corrections says around 7 p.m., multiple inmate-on-inmate altercations broke out in three housing units.

Multiple agencies responded and the prison was secured just shy of 3 a.m. The Department of Corrections says no staff members or officers were injured. And while no other details are immediately available, Lee County Sheriff, Daniel Simon, confirms deputies are assisting the Department of Corrections.