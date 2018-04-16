20th Anniversary of Bowling Green Hail Storm

If you are a south-central Kentucky native, some of you might vividly remember this day 20 years ago. On April 16, 1998, a storm swept through the Warren County area that brought devastation to the entire area. The storm produced hail, tornadoes and the worst of all... flooding. All of this treacherous weather even left one person dead in Barren County. According to the Bowling Green Daily News, nearly $1 million in damage was estimated at the Bowling Green Airport alone including 11 severely damaged planes. The hail was nearly softball-sized, smashing roofs, car windshields and anything else it could have directly landed on. All in all, the total damage is said to have been about $500 million across south-central Kentucky that's taken years to recover from.