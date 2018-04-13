Warren County Public Schools Provided Free Meals on Friday

It was supposed to be a normal scheduled school day, but Warren County Public Schools made the decision to cancel classes on Friday so teachers could travel to Frankfort to make sure their voices are heard.

Warren County Public Schools made sure their number one priority was taken care of... students.

"We just want to send the message that we care about our students. Whether it's in the classroom or cafeteria. Whether it's talking to our legislators to make sure they are funding us properly. We are there for our kids and want to make sure our future is protected as well." says Gina Howard, the Director of Nutrition & Dining Services for Warren County Public Schools.

Warren County Public Schools offered free breakfast and lunch at five locations around the county. The meals were available to not just students, but anyone in the community, 18 or under.

"It's one less meal I have to cook and my daughter gets to be with her friends on the day off before the weekend." says Emily Dearing, a parent.

School employees also delivered meals to children who weren't able to make it out to the locations.

"Any time we are able to provide a service like this to our children and families, It's a blessing. One of our missions is to be a blessing to our families and to relieve those barriers that they have, so they can be self reliant and self sufficient, and have some ease in their life." says Selia Helm, the Family Resource Program Coordinator.

Warren County Public School officials tell us hundreds of children were fed a nutritious breakfast and lunch through the free meal program today.