Senate Overrides Bevin's Veto Of Bill 366

Frankfort, KY -

The Senate voted Friday to override the GOP Governor's veto of House Bill 366. The final vote followed a 57-40 House vote in favor of the override. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans. The bill raises revenue for the state over the next two years. It includes a 6 percent sales tax on a variety of services, including auto and home repairs, to pay for higher classroom spending. Bevin vetoed the increase because he said it would not generate enough money to cover new state spending. Republican legislative leaders disagreed. Thousands of teachers rallied Friday at the Kentucky capitol, urging lawmakers to override Bevin's vetoes.

