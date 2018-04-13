Winery's Alcohol License Revoked

Kentucky officials say a winery's retail alcohol license should be revoked because it's located where selling alcohol may be prohibited. The State Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has ruled the license for Farmer and Frenchman in Robards, Kentucky should be revoked. The ruling says the winery is in a part of Henderson County that some historical representations may consider dry territory. The winery's lawyer says the decision will be appealed in Franklin County Circuit Court and it will be business as usual until the court makes a decision.

