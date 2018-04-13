WKU Baseball's Fight Against Pediatric Cancer

Great pitchers have great control, but for Paul Kirkpatrick there was one thing he had no control over off the mound. On September 25th Paul’s father, Alastair, lost his fight against cancer from that moment, Paul’s outlook on life, and baseball, was forever changed. He’s so committed now and he wants his dad to be proud of him. Things are different now for Kirkpatrick…his post game routine of pulling out his phone to text his father yields no response but he’s found a new father-like figure in the shape of Head Coach John Pawlowski who also lost his father to cancer. Paul’s father was never much of a baseball player but it’s the memories of playing catch with his dad in the back yard that he’ll never forget and the reason why he writes his father’s initials on the side of his hat.