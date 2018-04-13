Bowling Green High School Changes Graduation Rules - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green High School Changes Graduation Rules

To address safety concerns, the Bowling Green Independent School District is making changes to Bowling Green High School's upcoming graduation ceremony. Now, all guests attending commencement will be required to have a ticket. Tickets are free, but must be requested in advance. Up to ten tickets will be distributed to each member of the 2018 class. Additional tickets will be available through the district's website. In addition, those attending graduation will be prohibited from bringing signs, balloons and noise-makers. School officials believe the changes will create a more comfortable environment. Graduation is Sunday, May 27th at 2:00 inside the Bowling Green High School gymnasium.

