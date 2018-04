An Owensboro man is behind bars for alleged rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Following a four month investigation by Kentucky State Police, an indictment warrant was issued for 28 year old Robert Shelton on Tuesday.

And on Thursday, troopers located Shelton in McLean County. Charging him with 2 counts of 3rd degree rape and two counts of 1st degree sexual abuse, both are Class-D felonies.

Shelton is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.