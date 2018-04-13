Bowling Green Man Arrested For Growing Marijuana - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Man Arrested For Growing Marijuana

Bowling Green, KY -

In Warren County, a man is behind bars for allegedly cultivating over five marijuana plants. A home operation, out of his shed. Deputies responded to 635 Girkin Boiling Springs Road to serve an arrest warrant on 35 year old, George Rollenhagen III.

After observing Rollenhagen attempting to flee and taking him into custody, deputies discovered a shed with a fan running. The smell of marijuana coming from inside.Through search warrants, over five marijuana plants and equipment used for cultivating were seized.

Rollenhagen is currently in the Warren County Regional Jail.

