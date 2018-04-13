Kentucky Ranked One Of The Most Financially Illiterate

The month of April is National Financial Literacy month, and the website WalletHub released results of "2018's most and least financially literate states".

Kentucky ranked 8th as the least financially literate, there are fifteen key metrics are used to analyze the data to find results. WalletHub's report looks at programs in financial education and also consumer behavior in all fifty states, plus the District of Columbia. Kentucky is ranked 43 out of 51 in financial literacy for 2018.

Meaning that Kentucky is listed as the 8th least financially literate state out of the other states!