Teachers Rally in Frankfort Today For Education Funding

Teachers all over Kentucky are calling in sick, to go to Frankfort to rally for public education funding. The list of schools canceling classes today in Kentucky is nearing 50!

Dozens of districts have announced the need to close because teachers are calling in sick in large numbers and there aren't enough substitute teachers to fill in. Some districts are closing in solidarity with the cause, and others are planning to release students early. Governor Matt Bevin recently vetoed the budget passed by lawmakers, which restored funding cuts to public schools. He called the budget and related tax plan "fiscally irresponsible."

Bevin took to the radio airwaves Thursday to denounce teacher protests in anticipation of the face-off in Frankfort today.