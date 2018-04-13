Louisville's John B. Castleman Statue Vandalized... Again - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Louisville's John B. Castleman Statue Vandalized... Again

Louisville, KY -

Someone vandalized the John B. Castleman statue in Louisville's Cherokee Triangle.

The city spent $8,000 in cleaning just a few months ago, but this is not the first time this act of defamation has taken place. This is now the third time in eight months since the statue has been vandalized. The most recent vandalism to the statue's base is spray paint that says the words "racist" and "traitor". The Cherokee Triangle Art Fair is at the end of the month. The city says the paint on the statue is going to stay as is until the city finishes their series of public art meetings in June.

