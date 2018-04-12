North Face Thieves In Bowling Green - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

North Face Thieves In Bowling Green

Two women are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of North Face jackets from a Bowling Green department store. The theft occurred on February 10th, but Bowling Green Police have just released still images from the surveillance cameras. According to authorities, the women ran out of the store, each with an arm load of jackets. Store employees say the value of the stolen jackets equals close to $1,000. The women were seen leaving in a gold Ford Focus. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department, or Crime Stoppers at 781-clue.

