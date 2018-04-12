Fast Food Worker Diagnosed With Hepatitis A - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Fast Food Worker Diagnosed With Hepatitis A

Berea, KY -

Health officials in Madison County, Kentucky confirm a case of Hepatitis A in a fast food worker. According to reports, the person diagnosed worked at a McDonald's in Berea. The employee worked at the restaurant on Glades Road. Health department officials say the employee worked the one day, fell ill and then went to the doctor. There, they tested positive for Hepatitis A. Health officials say the risk to customers who ate at the McDonalds on March 23rd is low, but anyone who is concerned can be tested for it by their doctor.

