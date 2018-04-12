Higher Education Rally at WKU

The rally for higher education was held Thursday on Western Kentucky University's campus and dozens came out to show their support .

One professor who teaches at the WKU Glasgow campus told us how the budget cuts affect her and her students.

"So that is why I am here cause I am incredibly depressed and angry about the future of higher education in rural places like this one. It's not just WKU it's also EKU and other public institutions around the state which are cutting programs at satellite campuses like this one. This is the only place for place bound working class students to get a four year degree." says Nicole Breazeale, an Associate Professor of Sociology at WKU.

Universities all over Kentucky rallied on their own campuses at the same time to unite and show their commitment to education.

"Because public education made my life what it is. Without public education, I wouldn't have the opportunities that I have." says LaToya Drake, an educator at Barren County Middle School.

The rally brought attention to the recent budget cuts and how it directly affects students and faculty.

"I think this has definitely encouraged my dad to seek different employment. I think that is really tough for our family in this time to be going through that. Hes been an educator for about 25 years. He's directly affected in the way that he's worked his way in the system and now he's not getting what he was promised." says Conner Hounshell, a sophomore at WKU.

Many gathered around as educators and students spoke over a loud speaker to explain why this rally is so important to them and the future of higher education in Kentucky.

"Now in Kentucky we have this old adage, we say 'Thank God for West Virginia and Mississippi because at least we are not at the bottom of the barrel. If we continue in this direction I think we are probably not going to be able to say that. And in fact, West Virginia teachers have recently shown us through collective action that they have made pretty substantial winds when they come together with one voice." adds Breazeale.

Many we spoke with say you can help by researching how your legislators vote on education issues. Regardless of which political party you support.