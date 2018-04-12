WhatLiftsYou International Artist Paints First KY Mural in Local Middle School

An international artist stopped by Glasgow Middle School this week, leaving students answering the question “what lifts you?”

Internet sensation, Denver-based muralist and creator of the #WhatLiftsYou movement, Kelsey Montague visited GMS on Wednesday to speak to students and paint her famous set of wings—the first Montague mural in Kentucky.

“She spent all day with student and staff. Students were just in awe of watching her work,” GMS Interim Principle Wrrandy Wilkinson says, “It was nine o’clock last night and there was still people taking pictures with it and taking pictures with her and now today they’re just going back and looking at it and sitting under it, as I’m sure that will be for years to come.”

Kelsey had murals and wings all across the world, but this one on the wall of Glasgow Middle has students answering the question, “what lifts you?”

“What lifts me is my mother,” seventh-grade student Safari Miller says, “she inspires and supports me every day in everything I do. It’s amazing how this mural can help so many in the tough times they’re going through. It’s amazing that she’s such a world-renowned artist and she’s so talented and she came to our small town of Glasgow—Glasgow Middle School, it’s not a known school.”

Aside from Nashville’s set of Montague wings in The Gulch, Glasgow might just be the new selfie tourist destination.

“They can stop by Mammoth Cave or Barren River Lake,” Interim Principle Wilkinson says, “and then Glasgow Middle School. We’ll be happy to open up.”