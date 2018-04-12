Local Hockey Team Helping Out Humboldt Survivors

On Friday a deadly accident between a semi-truck and a bus carrying members of a Canadian youth hockey team led to the death of 16 team members while injuring several more and now a Warren County hockey team is doing their part to give back to the Humboldt Community. The Humboldt bus crash and death of 16 members of a Canadian youth hockey team are still sending shockwaves through the entire hockey world…from college, to international, and even to the NHL. But now one local organization is doing their part to chip in and help out the Humboldt community recover from such a heartbreaking event. The Warren County Inline Hockey League has decided to donate $500 to the donation fund for the Humboldt families and survivor, a decision that seemed like a no brainer to WCIHL President Chase Cole. The GoFundMe page set up in honor of the Humboldt victims and survivors has already generated close to 10 million dollars in just a span of five days, but every single donation matters…whether its $1 or $500. In addition to the donation, the players will be wearing Broncos stickers on their helmets this season to remind the young players who no longer have the chance to put on their skates and play the game they love. 10 players and members of the Broncos team still remain hospitalized as of today.

https://www.gofundme.com/funds-for-humboldt-broncos