Munfordville Woman Arrested On Drug Charges

A woman is facing additional charges after police say she tried to smuggle meth and drug paraphernalia into jail. 20-year-old Audrey Smith of Munfordville was originally arrested by Cave City Police during a traffic stop for an outstanding warrant. When she arrived at the Barren County Jail, authorities discovered the drugs hidden in her bra. She was then charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband. Tonight, Smith remains in the Barren County Jail on a $2,500 bond.